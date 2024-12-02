A recent Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student from Dolgellau has finished third in the World Young Waiter competition in Singapore.
Jack Williams, 18, was in the three-man Wales team which took bronze in the prestigious contest.
Teams comprising a chef, a waiter and a mixologist work together to create and serve a three-course menu, aiming to deliver the best customer experience possible for real-life diners.
Jack, who works at Penmaenuchaf Hotel, Dolgellau, completed his Level 2 Hospitality and Catering at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor this summer.
He was joined in the team by chef Alex Dunham, from the Whitebrook Michelin Star restaurant in Monmouth, and mixologist James Borley, who works at a popular Cardiff cocktail bar.
All three qualified for WorldYYY 2024 after winning their respective categories in the Welsh final, held at Swansea Football Club in September.
Jack said they were delighted to finish third in the world - behind winners the USA and runners-up Thailand - with their menu comprising a sea bass starter, pork shoulder main and dandelion root financier dessert.
“It was amazing just being a part of it,” he said.
“When we were announced in third place at the ceremony, it was a really exciting moment. I thought we did very well to come third, and showed what fine dining in Wales is all about.
“The USA were amazing and fully deserved their win. Each country had a different menu, a different way of serving, a different way of showing what their country is all about. I think we represented our country very well!”
One of the highlights of the Welsh menu was the dessert, with the team adding a theatrical element for their guests. When serving the financiers, they also placed a sand timer on the table before pouring on the blackberry and wine sauce, asking guests to wait before tucking in.
Jack said: “We told them ‘good things come to those who wait’, as we wanted the sauce to soak into the sponge to add another level of flavour. Once the timer had run out, we told them their dessert was now ready to eat.
“The guests and the judges liked that, and we also spoke to a local chef who really liked that idea.
“I like that interaction with the guests, I like the chef coming out to meet them. We really wanted a final send-off, to say ‘This is what Wales is about, we hope you enjoy it’ and it seemed to go down well.”
Wales were brave with their menu choices. The chef created an appetiser he had never made before - a potato and calamansi lime dish inspired by the popular half chips and half rice option.
“We didn’t know if it was going to work,” Jack added.
“The chef had never made it before, but the judges really enjoyed it and also enjoyed the story behind it. It represented Wales as a little bit quirky, with honest and comforting food.”
Jack is now back at Penmaenuchaf and hopes to gain experience working in restaurants in London and other cities in the near future.
After completing his second year at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor this summer, he won the college’s Achievers Award for Hospitality and Catering, and thanked his former tutors Jo Reddicliffe, Elaine Evans and Mair Jones for everything they had taught him over the past two years.
“All the training they provided over the two years really helped,” said Jack.
“I really enjoyed the course. I was excited to come to college, and when we met Elaine, Mair and Jo you could tell these guys knew what they were talking about.
“I still speak to the tutors and have a connection with the college. It was amazing, a great two years.”