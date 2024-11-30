Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn Bala pupils Finley Benny and Edryd ap Rhys have been selected to represent north Wales.
The Year 8 youngsters ran in the recent Welsh Regional Championships.
They have both been running in the North Wales cross country league and have completed two races. After running those great races, they were selected to represent north Wales.
Finley and Edryd competed very well and did themselves proud, staying in the middle group.
“Excellent achievement boys,” a school spokesperson said.