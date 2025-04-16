Congratulations to Ysgol Godre'r Berwyn’ Year 5 & 6 Sportshall team who became champions through Gwynedd once again this year.
Sportshall is an indoor athletics competition, organised by Byw'n Iach Gwynedd, held annually with Gwynedd's major schools challenging each other in this popular competition.
In nine track and field activities, this talented team managed to win six, and their running skills on the track were phenomenal - a combination of speed, power and incredible relay skills led them to win five-out-of-five races.
In addition they managed to create three new records - two in the 3x1 and 4x2 races, and one with Cara Creighton jumping 56 times in 20 seconds with the Speed Bounce. Each pupil performed exceptionally to be crowned Gwynedd champions for 2025.
Excellent success by these young athletes.
Teacher Owain Williams said: "The children's teamwork skills were exceptional, with each one concentrating brilliantly and performing with excellent enthusiasm. I am very proud of each one and it shows that hard work pays off.
“Congratulations children!
“This victory is the thirteenth time in 14 years that the shield has remained in Bala itself. Quite an achievement for a small town. Fantastic!”