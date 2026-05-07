A Bala man who had denied not picking up dog poo on public land in the town has been found guilty and fined by magistrates.
Kenneth Dodd, of The Workshop, The Green, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 6 May.
The 72-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing in February to a charge of failing to comply with a requirement of the Cyngor Gwynedd (Dog Control) Public Spaces Protection Order 2024 that orders owners must “remove dog faeces forthwith after a dog in their charge had defecated on land to which the Order applies.”
Dodd was found guilty and fined £180.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £200 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £72.
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