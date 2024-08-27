The doubles finals have been played at Barmouth Bowling Club.
The mixed doubles finalists were Charles Martin and Christine Palmer against Patrick Martin and Pauline Owen.
Charles was successful again this year, all be it with a different partner. Together they made a very good team.
The ladies doubles finalists were Julie Taylor and Christine Palmer against Anne Stansfield and Pauline Owen.
This was a very close match with only being one point between them towards the latter stage but Julie and Christine won by four points. All praise to new member Anne who played some extremely good shots.
Charles Martin was once again on the green competing in the men’s doubles partnered with Roy Burford against Colin Hopkins and John Johnson. Again some fine bowling and a very close match with only one point in it when Roy sent the winning shot with his final wood. A superb afternoon of bowling.
The awards will be given at the end of season presentation and dinner.