Barmouth
Barmouth Bowling Club played the final competitions of the season during September.
The Mixed singles and Men’s singles were played on 6 September. After knockout rounds Charles Martin v Pauline Owen played the final with Charles going on to win the game.
The Men’s singles finalists were John Johnson v Richard Gear. John had a very strong lead to begin but Richard came on with very good shorts and won by three points.
The Ladies singles final was played on Sunday, 21 September between Mari O’Rourke and Pauline
Owen. A very close match with both players being on equal points half way. Pauline took the lead and went on to win.
On 13 September eligible members entered the Goat Cup Competition. Through to the final were Rose Martin v Julie Taylor. Two very good club players and again a close match but with Rose going on to win.
The final competition of the season between the Chairman and Captain was played on Saturday, 27 September. Members were drawn to either play for Captain or Chairman’s team and once again the Captains Team took the trophy.
The AGM and end of season lunch and trophy presentation will take place on 25 October and the club will reopen March 2026.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.