North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin will hold public meetings across the region as part of a community-led consultation.
The People’s Pulse will act as an open forum to hear residents’ thoughts on policing, reducing crime and setting the precept - the amount people pay for policing through council tax - for policing for the coming year.
The initiative will visit six locations including Bangor and Barmouth.
Mr Dunbonbbin said: “I am proud to launch my People’s Pulse initiative, and gauge residents’ thoughts on policing, by bringing the conversation right to them.
“This reflects my deep commitment to transparency, public voice, and strategic collaboration.
“There’s a perception that politics and policing can be distant from people and that decisions are often made remotely without the public having their say. As PCC, my instinct is to speak to people as locally and as directly as possible, to hear what they really think about policing and to act on what they tell me.
“That’s why I have decided to ‘take the people’s pulse’ and hear what they say in their own communities. This may be positive, or people may well wish to tell us some home truths about crime in their area. That’s to be expected, and is the candour I look for and the honesty people have the right to share.
“I would strongly encourage any resident who wants to come along to book without delay and make their voice heard.”
The People’s Pulse session in Bangor is at Storiel on 11 November at 2pm, and in Barmouth’s Dragon Theatre on 16 December at 1.30pm.
Attendance is free and open to all, but organisers ask attendees to sign up so adequate provision can be made for seating and refreshments and to ensure numbers do not exceed venue capacity. To book, visit https://forms.office.com/e/PsEPWRbxAr.
