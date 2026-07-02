Barmouth’s iconic Barmouth Bridge provides the starting point for Meirionnydd Ramblers’ next walk.
On Wednesday, 15 July, the walkers will cross the bridge to Morfa Mawddach.
From there, they will walk a short distance on the Mawddach trail before heading up through the woods to Arthog Falls.
They will stop for coffee at the ancient and aesthetically pleasing clapper bridge before crossing fields to join a short section of road up to Cregennen lakes, a scenic spot for lunch.
After lunch we take a different route back to the clapper bridge and then follow a footpath across fields and down through the woods to the Arthog Bog nature reserve. This small, wetland reserve is crammed full of wildlife and is a wonderful place to see beautiful and rare flowers, butterflies, dragonflies and all manner of birds. We return to Barmouth by crossing the bridge again.
This is a Group grade C+, National Grade: Moderate, circular 10-mile walk.
Start at 10am and finish at 4pm.
Start outside Barmouth station, coast side (Grid Ref: SH611158), 201 metres to the East SouthEast of LL42 1NA.
Contact Rita at https://shorturl.at/VvsLX.
The group’s next walk will be their rescheduled one taking in Bwlch y Battel and Llynnau Cerrig y Myllt.
Join them on Friday, 17 July for this varied walk with wonderful views throughout, mostly on well-defined paths and tracks, exploring the attractive and secluded valleys of Nanmor and Bwlch y Battel.
Start by following woodland paths NE along Nanmor before a short stretch along a quiet lane.
Then turn on to a path climbing steeply up the hillside beside a babbling stream to reach the wild pass of Bwlch y Battel.
Here divert from the main path onto rougher ground to explore a craggy little ridge, visiting the two lakes of Llynnau Cerrig y Myllt and the nearby 463m top.
Returning to the original path, continue past an unnamed lake. The path narrows as it descends, but soon widens out to become a broad, grassy track. At a track junction turn to follow an old by-way heading down through the rough, craggy terrain towards Nanmor. An easy walk, initially along a lane and then on woodland paths, brings you back to the start.
This is a Group grade B, National Grade: Moderate, circular, 10 mile walk with an ascent of 1969 feet.
Expect some wet and boggy sections. Waterproof boots are essential.
Start at 10am and finish at 4.30pm.
Start in the small parking area on narrow lane through Nanmor (Grid Ref: SH620467). There are limited parking spaces so car sharing is essential.
Please contact the leader if you would like to come on this walk and to arrange car sharing.
Contact Jacky C on 07929 062412.
For further information or any changes, contact http://www.meirionnyddranblers.org.uk.
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