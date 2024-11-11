A Barmouth couple who celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary in the spring have donated £500 to the British Heart Foundation (BHF).
Hafgan and Valerie Pugh, who live in Llanaber, Barmouth, are grateful to BHF for all the research they carry out and for the help they have given to Hafgan to help him lead as normal a life as possible.
Five years ago, Valerie contacted Eileen, Chair of the Tywyn group of BHF Cymru and a member of BHF for 51 years, to donate to them.
This year she called again and the pair met up in Barmouth, had a cuppa and Valerie produced a cheque for £500.
Eileen said: “It makes me very proud to meet people and receive donations for this worthy cause.
“Since Covid I have done car boots and market stalls to raise funds.
“People come along with items, asking if I like them for my stall, kindness everywhere.
“I have pulled out of these outdoor activities now, but as a group in Tywyn, we try to do something each month, be it a coffee morning, village show stalls, and any events allowing us a table.
“We are looking for volunteers to support us as most of our group are older.”
Contact Eileen on 07888154057.