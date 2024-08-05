The 27th WI Ladies Bowling Competition for the Netta Irvine Rose Bowl was played at Barmouth Bowling Club on Saturday, 3 August.
The weather was warm and sunny and the 12 competitors played with great enthusiasm.
Everyone stopped to watch the semi-finals. Pauline Owen played Lorraine Viney and Anne Vaughan-Jones played Julie Taylor with Pauline and Julie winning their games. The final was a very close and exciting match which Pauline won.
Lynn Norton presented the trophies after a short speech about her mother, after whom the rose bowl is named. The ‘best of the rest’ trophy was won by Lorraine.
Colin Hopkins was thanked for arranging and overseeing the matches.
Everyone then retired to the clubhouse where they enjoyed afternoon tea provided by the WI ladies, who were all thanked for such a fantastic spread of food.