An art exhibition in Cardigan this April is inviting visitors to do more than just look at paintings — they can hunt for free artwork hidden across the town.
Running until 25 April at The Corn Exchange, Guildhall, ‘Lock Up Your Grandads — The Girls Are Coming to Cardigan’ by artist Sue Dewhurst is a celebration of the bold, funny and often overlooked women of everyday life.
Each day during the exhibition, a piece of original artwork will be hidden somewhere in Cardigan for the public to find and keep — turning the town into a playful art trail.
Inside the exhibition, visitors can step into a dress-up corner and become their own “Owd Lass”, enjoy retro sweets inspired by childhood memories, and share stories of the unforgettable women in their lives.
Sue’s work centres around her much-loved “Owd Lasses” — vivid, character-led paintings inspired by working-class women whose stories are rarely told.
She said: “These women are everywhere — funny, sharp, resilient. This is about celebrating them and making art feel welcoming, not intimidating.”
The exhibition will also feature guest makers including Dogem Glass, alongside Sue’s rural and coastal-inspired paintings.
Entry is free, with visitors encouraged to explore the town, join in, and maybe even take home a piece of art.
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