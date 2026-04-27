Friends and members of the Borth and District Royal British Legion gathered at Llety Parc for their annual commemorative ANZAC dinner last Saturday.
Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia, and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders "who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations" and "the contribution and suffering of all those who have served"
Guest of honour ay Llety Parc was Lt Col Jonathan Bourke of the Royal South Wales Regiment representing the Australian High Commission. A message was also read out on behalf of the New Zealand High Commission. Also in attendance was Ceredigion Council's Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Gwyn James and Mrs James.
Guests were welcomed by local Branch Chairman Ray Quant MBE.,and President Mark Williams.
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