The Star of the Sea in Borth is gearing up for more music.
This time, the not for profit community music and arts venue will welcome the group Around About Dusk.
The Bristol-based group of musicians will perform at the venue at 7.30pm on Friday, 24 April.
Around About Dusk offers a unique journey through the vibrant fusion of New Orleans jazz, European folk, and old-time influences, coming together in their distinct repertoire.
From European busking festivals to gatherings around English campfires, Around About Dusk radiates warmth. Their music, featuring captivating melodies and harmonies, tells tales of wonder and nature with nods to chanson, early jazz, and folk.
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