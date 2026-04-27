The streets of Cardigan were packed over the weekend as Barley Saturday returned to the high street.
This year's event, the 155th time it has taken place, saw glorious sunshine as bumper crowds lined the streets of the town.
They were treated to a parade of over 80 stallions of all breeds along with a procession of over 300 vintage tractors, lorries, cars and motor bikes.
The Supreme champion picked from 17 contenders went to a Welsh Cob Section D Ionos Braenin Elwyn owned by Sarah Davies from Penrhiwllan near Llandysul. He was shown by her son Dan.
The champion heavy horse went to John Fletcher and his Gentle Giant Shires from Moylegrove near Cardigan.
The President of this year's event was Calvert Jones and the Chairman was Dion James.
The unique event sees handlers run their stallions through the streets with spectators cheering them on from every possible vantage point.
Words and pictures by Stuart Ladd.
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