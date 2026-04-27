The streets of Cardigan were packed over the weekend as Barley Saturday returned to the high street.

This year's event, the 155th time it has taken place, saw glorious sunshine as bumper crowds lined the streets of the town.

A Field Marshall tractor in the parade through the town
A Field Marshall tractor in the parade through the town. Credit: Stuart Ladd (Stuart Ladd)

They were treated to a parade of over 80 stallions of all breeds along with a procession of over 300 vintage tractors, lorries, cars and motor bikes.

The Supreme champion picked from 17 contenders went to a Welsh Cob Section D Ionos Braenin Elwyn owned by Sarah Davies from Penrhiwllan near Llandysul. He was shown by her son Dan.

Stuart Ladd
The Supreme Champion receives the winners trophy. Credit: Stuart Ladd (Stuart Ladd)

The champion heavy horse went to John Fletcher and his Gentle Giant Shires from Moylegrove near Cardigan.

The President of this year's event was Calvert Jones and the Chairman was Dion James.

John Fletcher with his Gentle Giants lead the parade
John Fletcher with his Gentle Giants lead the parade. Credit: Stuart Ladd (Stuart Ladd)

The unique event sees handlers run their stallions through the streets with spectators cheering them on from every possible vantage point.

Words and pictures by Stuart Ladd.

Miniature stallion
A miniature stallion in the parade. Credit: Stuart Ladd (Stuart Ladd)
All smiles from Lowri Reed with her stallion
All smiles from Lowri Reed with her stallion. Credit: Stuart Ladd (Stuart Ladd)
Enjoying taking part in the parade
Enjoying taking part in the parade. Credit: Stuart Ladd (Stuart Ladd)
Horses parade along the High Street
Horses parade along the High Street. Credit: Stuart Ladd (Stuart Ladd)
Tractors
Tractors parade through packed streets. Credit: Stuart Ladd (Stuart Ladd)
The parade included carriage horses
The parade included carriage horses. Credit: Stuart Ladd (Stuart Ladd)