A Borth-based artist is exhibiting work in the Owen Owen Gallery at MOMA Machynlleth.
Neil Johnson is exhibiting alongside John Smout from Ruabon.
Neil is a member of the Royal Watercolour Society of Wales, and John is a long-standing member of the Royal Cambrian Academy, painting mainly in oils.
Both artists have exhibited widely, both nationally and internationally, and it is said that their work shares a similar visual language, depicting abstracted landscapes.
This is not the first time they have exhibited together. They shared a highly successful joint show at Mid Wales Arts, Caersws, in May 2023.
Neil’s work considers the passage of time, from split seconds to millennia, its effects, natural or man-made. Sometimes it is rhythmic and harmonious, sometimes discordant and disturbing. It tells of a connection from the past to the future, more about essence than an accurate and singular portrayal of place.’
Speaking about his work, Neil said: “I am interested in the way in which we perceive our surroundings as we move through space; how we process, store and recall images, and the emotional responses brought about.
“In recalling a place or time, we rarely remember a single image from a specific viewpoint.”
John believes that the creative process knows of no hard and fast divisions.
He likes to emphasis structure and order in the visual world, whether landscape, architecture, life or portrait painting. For him, the real and abstract constantly intermingle.
Commenting on his work, John said: “I am aware of the positive and spiritual force of light and colour, which form an integral part of my art. Together they are an active element, and are used to reinforce structure and stimulate the viewer’s engagement.”
The exhibition at MOMA Machynlleth, titled ‘Double Vision’, will run until Saturday, 13 June.
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