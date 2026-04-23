Crowds are expected to line the streets of Cardigan this weekend as Barley Saturday returns, with a sunshine forecast.
The event is one of the highlights of the south Ceredigion calendar and will take place on Saturday, 25 April.
Horses and classic vehicles are paraded through the town at around 2pm following judging in the show field, with the winners being presented with their awards outside the Guild Hall.
Spectators travel from far and wide to enjoy the parade and other entertainment. Barley Saturday has been held annually in the town since 1961, after it was resurrected by a group of town business people.
The original event began as far back as 1871 and by 1877.
Barley Saturday starts off with the stallion show on the playing fields of Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi at 11am.
The procession – preceded on foot by parade marshal Geraint James – will be led by show president and Barley Saturday stalwart Calvert Williams, who runs the Walena Stud at Ffos-y-ffin with stepson Matthew Dixon, riding in a horse-drawn carriage.
This year’s show chairman is Dion James, Ty Hen, Ferwig.
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