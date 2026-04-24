Placed together at Oriel Canfas, these two bodies of work illuminate each other. Davies gives form to the outer weather of Wales - its drama, grandeur, relentless change - while Brockett attends to the inner weather landscape provokes: the way the land lodges in the body, in memory, in the bonds we form with the creatures who share it with us. One paints what the eye encounters; the other traces what the heart carries home. Davies stands at the cliff edge and paints the storm as it hits him; Brockett sits with what remains after. Yet both are charting the same territory: the profound, often wordless way the living world gets inside us. Together, their paintings hold both halves of that experience.