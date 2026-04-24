Cardigan’s Oriel Canfas is proud to present ‘Where the Land Carries Us’, two interconnected exhibitions bringing together the work of painters Colin Davies and Steve Brockett.
Though distinct in their concerns - Davies summoning the raw elemental force of Wales itself, Brockett charting the quiet and complex bonds between living creatures and the landscapes they inhabit - their works meet in a shared conviction: that place is never merely a backdrop.
It lives in us, shapes us, and asks something of us in return. Colin Davies paints Wales as it sounds and feels before it can be named, and where he works outward, Steve Brockett reflects on his time spent living in Almeria and moves inward beyond the physical landscape into the complex terrain of our relations in the living world.
“We wanted to bring together two artists whose work, though very different in surface and subject, shares a deep attentiveness to what landscape does to us - not just what it looks like, but how it moves through us and what it asks us to carry,” said Oriel Canfas director James Horan.
Placed together at Oriel Canfas, these two bodies of work illuminate each other. Davies gives form to the outer weather of Wales - its drama, grandeur, relentless change - while Brockett attends to the inner weather landscape provokes: the way the land lodges in the body, in memory, in the bonds we form with the creatures who share it with us. One paints what the eye encounters; the other traces what the heart carries home. Davies stands at the cliff edge and paints the storm as it hits him; Brockett sits with what remains after. Yet both are charting the same territory: the profound, often wordless way the living world gets inside us. Together, their paintings hold both halves of that experience.
The exhibition runs from 2-30 May, opening with a free drinks reception on Saturday, 2 May, 1–3pm. Featuring live saxophone from Hari Llewelyn Thomas, it's a relaxed opportunity to meet both artists and mark the start of what promises to be a rich summer programme.
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