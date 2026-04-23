Online videos of Paul Smith roasting his audience members have made him an overnight stand-up comedy star, and now Cardigan audiences can see what all the fuss is about.
That’s because the town’s Mwldan will be screening his debut special, ‘Paul Smith: Pablo Live’ not once, but twice.
‘Paul Smith: Pablo Live’ is packed full of Smith’s signature, unflinching, laugh out loud comedy.
Featuring a mix of his trademark audience roasting, razor-sharp wit and hilarious true stories of his everyday life, this is the full, unfiltered Paul Smith experience, and you won’t want to miss a minute of it.
The debut comedy special from the Liverpudlian stand-up comedian was filmed live in front of a sold-out crowd at Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre, and is now being released as a cinema event nationwide across the UK and Ireland.
And while you visit Mwldan, you can have a look at their “sparkly new fascia”.
A Mwldan spokesperson said: “We're delighted to unveil our new way-finding signage in our main theatre building and over in our stiwdios and workspaces.
“These signs are designed to make navigation of our buildings easier and more intuitive for everyone, whether you're looking for your seat or looking for the loo!”
Tickets for ‘Paul Smith: Pablo Live’ are available now, priced at £16 (£15 concession). You can buy tickets online at www.mwldan.co.uk, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, or by phoning the Mwldan box office between 12pm and 8pm, from Tuesday – Sunday on 01239 621 200.
This is a recording of a live performance.
The running time of the show is 84 minutes.
This film is rated 18 by the BBFC due to strong language and rude humour.
See ‘Pablo Live’ at Mwldan in Cardigan on Friday, 8 May at 8pm and/or on Friday, 22 May, also at 8pm.
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