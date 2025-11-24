An Aberystwyth businessman has given every pupil at Llwyn yr Eos school an early Christmas present.
Cutting Edge owner Paul Parry has given every pupil at the Penparcau school a selection box.
Deputy Head Teacher Steff Davies said: “Once again we cannot believe the generosity shown to the pupils of the school and we thank Paul for the selection boxes that Santa will be delivering to every pupil.
“Also we thank Cllr Carl Worrall for contacting the local businesses that support our school.”
Cllr Carl Worrall said: “I'm so grateful to Paul for helping me get a selection box for every pupil of Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos there will be some happy youngsters.”
