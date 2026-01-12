Tywyn Inner Wheel Club met for their monthly meeting at the Dovey Inn, Aberdovey on Thursday, 8 January.
President Chrissie welcomed members to the first meeting of 2026 and wished members a happy New Year.
Chrissie presented the three most recent members, Rachel Knight, Bethan Lawton and Patricia Shirra with their badges and welcomed them to the club.
Each year, instead of giving friends Christmas cards members donate to a children’s charity. It was agreed that this year to send £200 to Ty Gobaith, the children’s respite centre in the Conwy valley.
We would also like to support the Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn initiative to build an outdoor gym at the school.
Forthcoming events were discussed including meeting with other groups within our District to promote friendship.
Clare Hadwell won the £10 draw and Rachel Knight won the raffle.
After the business meeting we enjoyed a meal ordered from the bar and a pleasant evening in the relaxed atmosphere of the Dovey Inn, where we were made to feel welcome.
