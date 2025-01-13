Cambrian News readers have been braving the cold to take some fantastic photographs in January.
From snow-topped mountains to winter wildlife, here are some of our favourite images taken so far this year.
The Picture This: Cambrian News’ photography club has around 2,000 members on Facebook, with regular contributions from across Ceredigion, Gwynedd, Powys and Carmarthenshire.
The Bath House in Barmouth with reflection by Llinos Furneaux (Llinos Furneaux)
Misty morning in Llandysul by Robert Winter (Robert Winter)
Snow on Pumlumon by William Johnson (William Johnson)
Robin in y Gors, Ceredigion, by Steve Williams (Steve Williams)
Snow topped peak from Porthmadog by Llinos Furneaux (Llinos Furneaux)