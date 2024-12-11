Ceredigion Girlguiding has celebrated a successful 2024.
On Sunday the 24 November, Girlguiding Ceredigion held their annual review in The Feathers in Aberaeron.
It was well attended event; including Bev Martin, the Girlguiding Cymru Region Chief; Ben Lake, Member of Parliament; Kathy Gunner, Pembrokeshire’s County Commissioner; and Elinor Roberts, Carmarthenshire’s County Commissioner.
There was a reflection over the past 12 months in Girlguiding Ceredigion.
The welcoming of the new district commissioners, county commissioners, and county president. With notable mentions of the Royal Welsh Show and County Brownie Pack Holiday.
The Royal Welsh Show was the biggest event, with a team of approximately 90 girls, leaders, and members from the Falkland Islands. The girls supported the show by facilitating the bag and buggy drop-offs, assisting the stewards in the animal rings, and providing information of the event to the public attending. It was an amazing and unforgettable experience for all involved.
The County Pack Holiday took place in Tregoed House in Brecon with over 100 Brownies and leaders in attendance. The weekend involved zip wires, archery, aero ball, trapeze, rock climbing, abseiling, and a challenge course. As for all guiding camp, it is essential for a campfire which involved the Browies having smores.
There were moments of congratulations to Caroline, for receiving the highest award in Girlguiding: the Silver Fragon Award and Kayleigh, for her support in the King’s coronation. That evening, Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, and Rangers received Gold awards; as well as some Ranger’s receiving the Duke of Edinburgh awards. There were celebrations for 5 years, 10 years, and 20 year volunteer awards.