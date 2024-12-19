Christmas came to the Dyfi Valley this year not by Santa and his sleigh but by farmers and their tractors.
At the Machynlleth Rugby Club Tractor Run on 15 December, 26 tractors and four-by-fours dressed up to the nines to dazzle residents across the valley with some Christmas cheer.
Tractors donned fairy lights, Christmas stars, hauled huge presents on their fronts, six-foot glowing teddy bears, carrying Christmas trees on top, with one even transforming into a reindeer with horns and a shining red nose.
Elen Williams, a club committee member said: “We had a very good turnout, and had more vehicles sign up than we expected.
“We also hosted a Santa’s Grotto which went down a treat.
“The Machynlleth male choir did a sing-song getting everyone into a festive feeling, and the festive food was sold out!
“We’re now hoping to do something like this every year.”
The successful event raised over £1,500 for Aberdyfi Mountain Rescue, RABI farming charity and CFfi Bro Ddyfi.
The vehicles had a ‘best-dressed competition’ and paraded through the valley delighting onlookers at Llanwrin, Cemmaes Road, Cemmaes, Mallwyd, and Penegoes before returning to the club.