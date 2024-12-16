This is my first (and last!) opportunity as mayor of Aberystwyth to wish all the readers of the Cambrian News a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year - and it is a privilege to be able to do so.
I am now over half way through my term as mayor and the time has flown.
It has been a privilege getting to know and work with the people of the town e.g. Constitution Hill Trustees and the War Memorial Trust.
There were constant opportunities to visit events and to cut the ribbon on new developments such as the new path in Parc Natur Penglais and the re-opening of the Radio Bronglais studio. Radio Bronglais is now a modern studio with the latest facilities - so different to the original studio in the broom cupboard where I broadcasted last century! Remember that you can listen to Radio Bronglais on FM 87.8 or online.
It has been a privilege to build on the work of Cllr Kerry Ferguson and expand on collaboration at many levels across the town, as I set as a challenge last May in my inauguration.
At the event there were representatives from community groups who contribute so much to the life of the town. They work together to maintain and improve the town that is so dear to us all - the gem in Ceredigion Bay.
As individuals we are limited by what we can do, but working together opens up endless possibilities. Let's continue to develop the collaboration further realising that we all have a responsibility to ensure an Aberystwyth that we are proud of.
In order to promote collaboration at a strategic level we as a Town Council have now started having regular meetings to discuss how to improve Aberystwyth with senior police officers, Ceredigion County Council, Aberystwyth University and other key players.
We look forward to seeing the fruits of this in the future, especially as the Town Council has started to take responsibility for activities that Ceredigion used to cover. Aberystwyth Town Council now has responsibility for the flowers across town and have employed a person to help with the litter picking. Very recently we have started weeding areas of the town since Ceredigion have stopped doing this.
In the next financial year it is likely that we will also be running two of the town's toilets and the castle grounds. I would like to thank my fellow town councillors, all of whom are unpaid, and our staff for their support and hard work during the year.
One of the highlights of the year for me was the Mayor’s Charity Concert held at Canolfan y Morlan on the 28 November to a capacity audience. My heartfelt thanks to the artists Aberystwyth Silver Band, Côr yr Ysgol Gymraeg, Meibion y Mynydd, Côr Cardi-gân and the compare Sue Jones Davies for a wonderful evening and for giving of their time.
As a result of the collection taken that evening £930 was raised for the mayor’s charities for this year, HAHAV and the Aberystwyth RNLI.
As we face a new year, it would be wonderful to see the countries and leaders of our world working together for good rather than evil.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all readers of the Cambrian News.