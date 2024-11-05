Coastguard volunteers have been presented with their King's Coronation Medals by Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards.
On Friday, 1 November, the Lord-Lieutenant visited the crew to present medals to eight members of HM Coastguard Aberystwyth.
Also presented was the former Station Officer of HM Coastguard Aberystwyth with his long service pin.
HM Coastguard Aberystwyth are one of 365 volunteer Coastguard Rescue Teams stationed throughout the UK who respond to Coastal emergencies 24/7 365 days a year.
They respond to emergencies ranging from cliff fallers, entrapment in mud, lost & missing person search, in water rescue, medical emergencies on the cliffs and shoreline of the UK and assist other emergency services with mutual aid when needed. They work closely with the RNLI, however operate on the shore, cliffs and coastal paths rather than at sea.
HM Coastguard Aberystwyth team has approximately a combined 180 years worth of experience amongst it's current team, however are currently recruiting for new members to join.
Anyone with an interest should email [email protected] for more information or follow HM Coastguard Aberystwyth on Facebook.
Those presented with Coronation Medals were Station Officer, Keith Morgan; Deputy Station Officer, Adrian Wells; Deputy Station Officer, Bill Downing; Jan Davies; Rob Davies; Paul Bryan and Stephanie Ties.
Also receiving a medal was Iwan Davies, HM Coastguard Aberystwyth's longest serving rescue officer with more than 40 years service.
Ex-station officer, Fred Long, received his long service pin and certificate for 42 years of service.
The group photo is of both the Aberystwyth Coastguard Rescue Team and Borth Coastguard Rescue Team at the award presentation.