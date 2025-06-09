A Porthmadog woman will stand trial next month after denying a charge of failing to comply with a community protection notice.
Nicola Pengelli, of 112 High Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 4 June.
The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice by “not responding positively when engaging with emergency services, despite asking for their assistance” at her home address on 24 April this year.
Pengelli is due to stand trial at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on 9 July.
She was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.