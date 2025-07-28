St David’s Church in Blaenau Ffestiniog will hold an embroidery and crafts exhibition from 4-9 August, 10am-5pm.
Entry is free and there will be craft activities and tea and coffee available.
Donations are welcome, in aid of Bro Moelwyn.
