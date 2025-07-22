Corris Railway Society’s model exhibition returns this August.
From 23-24 August at Y Plas, Machynlleth (10am-4.30pm both days) there will be 16 layouts in various gauges and scales - from N gauge, 009, 00, 0 and 16mm live steam - and stands selling pre-owned railway ephemera, books, model trains and hand-made glass.
There will also be a Corris Railway information stand and shop.
Profits from the exhibition will be used towards funding the revival of Corris Railway, where trains will run from Corris station on both days at 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.
Tickets for the exhibition and train services may be pre-booked on the Corris Railway website -www.corris.co.uk/tickets - or purchased on the day.
