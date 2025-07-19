GWYNEDD Council will make an order to introduce traffic restrictions at The Square in Blaenau Ffestinog.
The order is necessary on health and safety grounds to the public during works to replace a gas pipe.
The alternative route is via is to travel southerly on Dorvil Road then turn left at the junction with The Square.
Travel on this road, then Wynne Road, in a south easterly direction. At the junction with Wynne Avenue, turn left to travel north easterly up to the closure and vice versa for vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.
Access will be maintained for residents.
The order comes into effect on 20 August, and will continue in force for a period not exceeding one month or until the work which it is proposed to carry out on the road is completed, whichever is the earlier. At this stage it is anticipated that the work will be completed within approximately 18 days.
