Another great garden in Ceredigion is ready for visitors in aid of National Garden Scheme charities.
The garden visiting season has another event in September alongside the five gardens open by arrangement (Bwlch y Geuffordd, Hidden Garden, Llanllyr, Tanffordd and Cilbronnau Mansion).
See ngs.org.uk for more details.
There will be an opportunity to walk around the grounds of Plas Penglais, Aberystwyth on Sunday, 7 September from 1.30pm-5pm.
There are three acres of gardens, specimen trees, shrubs and a walled garden. The gardens are of historic significance for the area and are gradually being restored, and consist of two main lawn areas, one with a small walled garden, the other with large specimens to include rare firs, juniper trees and a monkey puzzle tree, all interesting survivors of the former Botany Garden.
Views of the sea are possible from raised areas of the garden, so do come along to see the work being undertaken to allow these beautiful plants to be seen once again in their full glory.
On the day, for an additional £5 donation, there will also be an opportunity to have a tour of the gardens of the Penglais Campus where once again many treasures remain from the original planting of the grounds.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.