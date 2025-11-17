‘Croeso 'Dolig’ will take place in Criccieth on Thursday, 20 November.
The popular night for all the family will see shops stay open late and there will also be entertainment throughout the night.
The evening kicks off at 5.30pm in Criccieth Memorial Hall to enjoy Christmas songs performed by Côr Meibion Dwyfor, Ysgol Treferthyr’s Children's Choir and a performance by Lowri-Ann Richards.
This year’s event will also include entertainment by Circo Arts. The lights will be switched on at 6pm following a countdown by the crowd.
Cllr Delyth Lloyd, Chair of Criccieth Town Council said: “Croeso Dolig is a firm favourite festive event in the town to welcome in Christmas.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.