Schubert and Mozart were two of Hilary's favourite composers, and both featured prominently. The former's 'Rosemunde' Quartet in A minor Op. 29 No. 1 contains some of his loveliest music, not least in the haunting andante that gives the piece its label (from theme music for a now forgotten play). No one does hiraeth, or yearning, quite like Schubert, whereby passages in the major can somehow seem even more poignant than those in the minor. The quartet brought these contrasts out to the full.