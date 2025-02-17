Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor finished an impressive second in the ColegauCymru Ability Counts Football Tournament.
Students from the Skills for Life and Work department at the Dolgellau campus beat teams from all over Wales to reach the final two of the competition.
After victories over Coleg Gwent, Coleg Cymoedd and Coleg Sir Gar, they lost a closely-fought final against Cardiff and Vale College, who will go on to represent Wales at the Association of Colleges Sport National Championships in April.
The Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor team qualified for the national finals by virtue of winning the North Wales Ability Counts football tournament in November.
They overcame competition from teams representing Coleg Menai, Coleg Llandrillo and the Glynllifon campus to be crowned champions of the regional competition and earn a trip to the capital.
Sion Edwards, Life and Preparation for Work course leader at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Dolgellau campus, said: “It was a pleasure to take the students down to Cardiff for the Ability Counts competition. Everyone did their best and performed exceptionally.
“Each one has done very well representing the Skills for Life and Work department, the college, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and North Wales. We as a department are very proud of their success and thank them all for all her efforts.”
Ollie Coles, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai/Welsh Rugby Union Rugby Engagement Officer, helped facilitate Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s involvement in the tournament, as an active wellbeing opportunity for the students.
He said: “Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor Dolgellau have done incredibly well to reach the national final of the Colegau Cymru Ability Counts Football Tournament. The learners represented Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and North Wales fantastically well.
“This competition has provided learners from across the Grŵp the opportunity to participate in and experience a national mixed ability football tournament. Experiences like these contribute greatly to the development of our learners and the offering provided at college.''