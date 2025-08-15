Vintage photographs charting the story of Beulah, near Newcastle Emlyn, over the last 150 years will go on display at the end of the month to raise funds for the 2026 National Eisteddfod in Llantood, near Cardigan.
Beulah and its People - Beulah a’i Phobl will be available to view at Beulah Vestry / Hall from Thursday, 28 August to Sunday 31 August.
It will be officially opened on August 28th at 7pm by Delyth Bowen, Pontyates, who was born, brought up and received her primary education in the village.
Close on 300 photographs of local people and events will be on display all collected by local historian and author Gerwyn Morgan over the past 20 years.
Following the official opening the display will remain open from 10am to 8pm for the following three days August 28 - 31.
There will be a modest entry fee to include tea and coffee.
The exhibition is sponsored by Meirion Evans, Westwales Motorsport.
