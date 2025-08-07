A Pentrebach man who hit a car in Newcastle Emlyn and failed to stop has been fined by magistrates.
Darren Sedgwick, of Gelli Aur, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 6 August.
The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after a road accident following an incident on Sycamore Street in Newcastle Emlyn on 25 April.
The court heard that Sedgwick was driving a Seat Altea when he damaged an Alfa Romeo and then failed to stop.
Sedgwick was fined £80 and had his driving licence endorsed with five penalty points.
He was also ordered to pay £130 costs as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.