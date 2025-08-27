Folk of all ages are invited along to Dolgellau Leisure Centre on Sunday, 14 September to try out the fast-growing sport of pickleball.
Pickleball is a racquet sport similar to padel, tennis and badminton, but is suitable for those who have never picked up a paddle before, or even those who haven't played competitive sport.
It's perfect for those looking to get fit, recover from injury, or simply make new friends. And it's also fun for all the family, so bring along Nain and Taid too! (This event is for adult players only.)
It's all the brainchild of the newly-established Mawddach Pickleball Club, whose founder Lani Gee says: "Pickleball is a sport that's easy to get playing but difficult to master, so it gets you hooked and has something for everyone however far you want to take it.
“We'd love to introduce even more people to the game, so please come along and join us!”
It all takes place at Dolgellau Leisure Centre from 11.15am to 1pm, entry fee £5. Email [email protected] or message via Facebook to book your place now.
