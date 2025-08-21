But fear not, for the volunteers behind the event are instead channelling their efforts into the town's ever chocolate festival.
Last year, the reformed Llanidloes Chamber of Trade launched Llani Live, a week of events in venues across the town celebrating local business, musicians and artists.
Dates for the second Llani Live were announced in June for this September.
However the Chamber of Trade, a group of business owners and community members, weren’t able to get the event off the ground due to lack of capacity from volunteers.
Instead, the Chamber are putting their efforts into the Chocolate Festival of Wales.
The Chocolate Festival was announced this month to take place on Saturday 25 October, spearheaded by Chamber member Meredith Whitely.
The Llanidloes chocolatiere and chamber members are working to create a day of tastings, a chocolate market, film screenings, workshops, and outdoor chocolate-based activities for young and old.
On the event, Meredith said: “I had the idea a long time ago and Katie Newman helped me consolidate it.
“I suggested it to my local Chamber of Trade in Llanidloes and they said yes.
“Then some lovely people came on board to help with it all and now it's happening!
“It's all about celebrating chocolate, and chocolate-based makers and creators in and near Wales.
“It’s also about celebrating my lovely local community in Mid Wales, which by strange coincidence has a few chocolatey people and businesses based nearby.”
A spokesperson from Llanidloes Chamber of Trade said the organisation were putting their efforts into the Chocolate Festival, with hopes for Llani Live to return in 2026.
