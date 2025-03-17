Meirionnydd Ramblers take on Hengwm Valley and Clipyn Du on Thursday, 20 March, venturing into the quiet hills to the south of Machynlleth.
This is an area rarely visited by the Meirionnydd Group so members may be surprised by the variety of terrain and views we will encounter.
Our walk starts on a forest track but soon crosses an open grassy area, before re-entering forestry to climb steeply on a rough, stony path and gain a higher track.
Eventually we leave the forest behind and break out into the open where a vast expanse of rough moorland mountains extends to towards Pumlumon in the south. We just skirt the edge of this to reach the high point of the walk at some 570 metres and, just beyond this, the view point at Clipyn Du which overlooks the more gentle farmland to the north. From here we descend to cross farmland and join a quiet lane. Our walk finishes by following an attractive path alongside the Afon Hengwm.
This is a group grade B, national grade moderate, circular eight mile / 12.9 kilometre walk, with an ascent of 1,969 feet / 600 metres.
The start time is 10am (please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start) and the estimated finish time is 4pm.
Meet in Machynlleth, in the car park behind the Plas (Grid Ref: SH744005) for the car share to the start of walk.
Please contact the leader, Jacky C, if you would like to join this walk.
Jacky’s telephone number is 07929 062412.
The ramblers then take on part two of the Mawddach Way on Wednesday, 26 March.
Starting at Penmaenpool we cross the Mawddach (for which a toll fee may be requested) to the village of Taicynhaeaf.
Following old mining tracks through woods and fir plantations we climb to the slopes of Foel Ispri (Hill of Spirits).
Passing Hafod Y Fedw (summer dwelling of the silver birches) we descend through the steep valley of the Mawddach taking the path once used by the monks of Cymer Abbey to access their summer pastures.
At the confluence of the Mawddach and Wnion we reach Llanelltyd named after the church founded in the 7th century by St Illtyd.
We then cross the 15th century bridge, passing Cymer Abbey, a 12th century Cistercian foundation, granted a charter by Llywelyn ap Iorwerth and dedicated to the Virgin Mary.
Slightly further on from Cymer Abbey we join the joint cycle/walking path to the Blue Bridge Car Park.
We then follow the estuary along the Mawddach trail back to Penmaenpool.
This is a group grade B, national grade moderate, circular walk of nine miles / 14.5 kilometres, with an ascent of 1,969 feet / 600 metres.
The start time is 10am. Once again, please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start. The estimated finish time is 4pm.
Meet at Penmaenpool car park (Grid Ref: SH695185).
Please contact the leader, Carol, in the event of bad weather, on 07789 740426.
Please visit www.meirionyddramblers.org.uk for more info/any changes being made, and for all Meirionnydd Ramblers’ activity.