Eventually we leave the forest behind and break out into the open where a vast expanse of rough moorland mountains extends to towards Pumlumon in the south. We just skirt the edge of this to reach the high point of the walk at some 570 metres and, just beyond this, the view point at Clipyn Du which overlooks the more gentle farmland to the north. From here we descend to cross farmland and join a quiet lane. Our walk finishes by following an attractive path alongside the Afon Hengwm.