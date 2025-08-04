Waterfalls and railways are on the agenda for the ramblers on Sunday, 10 August.
Enjoy lovely mountain views for very little effort in this walk from Blaenau Ffestiniog. We start by walking down Cwm Bowydd, passing some interesting archaeological remains, and then cross the A496 to walk through forest alongside Afon Goedol, past waterfalls and into Coed Cymerau nature reserve.
Pausing to view the waterfall at Rhyd-y-sarn, we cross the river to climb up through pine trees, emerging on the hillside just below Ddaullt station on the Ffestiniog railway, where we might be lucky enough to see one of the old steam trains come through.
After visiting the viewpoint above the station we continue near the railway past Tanygrisau reservoir, passing more waterfalls and returning to the start over the hillside and along the tracks of an old railway.
This is a Group grade C+, circular walk.
Start at 10:30am at Blaenau Ffestiniog old market car park (near A496/470 junction, Grid Ref: SH697459 , postcode: LL41 3HW).
Estimated finish, 3pm.
Start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start of this 7 mile, National Grade: Moderate walk.
Contact Rosie, 07599 086411 or visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for further details/changes that may occur.
