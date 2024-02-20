Meirionnydd Ramblers’ walk on Sunday, 25 February ventures up on to the low hills above Barmouth.
From Barmouth Railway Station, we start with an easy stroll to the harbour before climbing up steeply through the cottages of old Barmouth.
We emerge at Dinas Oleu, the first property owned by the National Trust, with views over the town and Cardigan Bay.
We continue over the little top of Garn and head for the hillfort at Castell Llanaber.
From here we make our way down to the church of St Mary and St Bodfan in Llanaber.
Parts of the church date back to the 13th century though there have been many alterations over the intervening centuries.
Finally we cross the railway and head along the beach (or the prom) and back to the start.
The walk has a group grade of C and a national grade of moderate. It will begin at 10am and is estimated to finish by 2.30pm. Start from outside Barmouth station (coast side). Grid ref SH611158.
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start.
The route will cover around five miles in all. For further information, contact the walk leader, Derek, on 01341 281075.