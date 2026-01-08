A highlight of the month is the return of live theatre to the village hall for the first time in many years. On Friday, 23 January, the acclaimed production ‘West’ will be performed, promising a memorable evening of professional live theatre on the local stage. A fully licensed bar will be open for pre-theatre drinks, adding to the sense of occasion. Tickets cost £10 and are available from Smithy Garage or via the Village Hall website. Demand is expected to be high.