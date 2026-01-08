Dyffryn Ardudwy and Talybont Village Hall is enjoying a vibrant new chapter, thanks to the ideas, enthusiasm and generosity of the local community.
Following a recent community survey, trustees are delighted to report that the hall’s calendar is already filling up, with January 2026 marking a particularly exciting start. From fitness and learning to live theatre, the hall is once again proving itself to be at the heart of village life.
The New Year begins with a focus on wellbeing, with a Pilates taster session on Thursday, 15 January at 6.30pm. The session offers a friendly and accessible introduction to Pilates for anyone keen to try something new close to home.
A highlight of the month is the return of live theatre to the village hall for the first time in many years. On Friday, 23 January, the acclaimed production ‘West’ will be performed, promising a memorable evening of professional live theatre on the local stage. A fully licensed bar will be open for pre-theatre drinks, adding to the sense of occasion. Tickets cost £10 and are available from Smithy Garage or via the Village Hall website. Demand is expected to be high.
Learning and digital skills are also high on the agenda this January, with two free IT courses run by Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor taking place at the hall. Introduction to Spreadsheets and Personal Budgeting starts on Monday, 12 January and runs for 10 weeks, while Introduction to Artificial Intelligence begins on Wednesday, 14 January, also running for 10 weeks.
The renewed energy at the hall follows a heart-warming end to 2025, when residents came together for a Community Christmas Dinner on 9 December. One hundred Christmas meals were served across two sittings, with food delivered to those unable to attend.
The event was filled with warmth, laughter and festive cheer. The Village Hall committee expresses heartfelt thanks to everyone who made the day such a success, including Caffi Wenallt for preparing the meal, students from Ysgol Ardudwy and Ysgol Bro Idris for their outstanding volunteer service, and the many community volunteers who helped throughout the day.
The event was made possible thanks to generous support from local organisations, sponsors and community partners - Age Cymru Gwynedd a Môn, Dyffryn Ardudwy & Talybont Community Council, Islawrffordd Caravan Park, Egni Eirian, Vaughan Roberts. NW Police and Community Trust and A.F. Blakemore & Son Ltd.
From festive gatherings to fitness, theatre and digital learning, the Dyffryn Ardudwy and Talybont Village Hall is once again thriving. Trustees encourage residents to keep an eye on the hall’s website and social media pages and thank the community for the ideas and support that are helping to shape its future.
