R G Jones Farmers Marts has appointed a new management team.
Dafydd Davies BSc (Hons) from Parc near Bala has been appointed Head of Auctions and Livestock Operations. Dafydd, a familiar face in the company, has been working for a number of years in the market at Dolgellau as part of the team that runs the online sheepdogs sales. More recently he has become more known as one of the regular auctioneers of the company.
Huw Myfyr Gruffydd BSc (Hons) MRICS FAAV from the Caernarfon area has been appointed as Head of the Property & Professional Services department, and the company hopes to continue to build on the great work of the professional side of the business.
Huw also sells the store lambs at Dolgellau Market on Fridays.
Eleri Evans from Llidiardau near Bala has been appointed as Chief Executive and Company Secretary – the first female to be appointed to this role in the company’s history. Eleri is also known at the market as a clerk and has, over the last few years, looked after some of the financial aspects of the company.
The board of directors said: “As directors we would like to wish the three of them every success with their work, we are very glad that there is a young team at the helm who have stepped up through the company.
“We wish to thank Hywel Evans for his work over the past two years and wish him well with the next chapter of his life.”