Florist Donald Morgan has relocated his store, Blodau Bedol, to the village of Llangwyryfon and held a special opening recently, which has raised £1,420 for charity.
A coffee morning raised the fantastic sum for MacMillan Cancer.
Donald said: “I was overwhelmed by the turnout of people that came to support, and thank everyone with my greatest gratitude, my thanks also goes to 28 raffle prize givers which included businesses and individuals in Llanrhystud, Llangwyryfon, Llanon, Cross Inn, Cilcennin, Aberystwyth and Penrhyncoch area
“As a local independent bussiness who's happy to support worthy fundraiser charity.
“We at Blodaur Bedol florist Llangwyryfon will be again hosting an event of flowers and song with the High Sheriff or Dyfed in aid of Welsh Air Ambulance with mish mash entertaining with song at Tyglyn Ciliau Aeron on Thursday 16 October.”
Tickets for the event are £15 to include a glass of wine.
Donald added: “No one knows when either ourselves, a loved one or a friend may need the assistance of the Welsh Air Ambulance.”
Tickets are available from Blodaur Bedol florist Llangwyryfon 0n 01974202233
