A charity golf day held in memory of Mike Daniel has raised an impressive £6,280 for two important causes.
The event took place at Aberystwyth Golf Club on 29 May, where players enjoyed a day of excellent golf in fine weather.
The occasion brought together friends, family, and members of the local community to celebrate Mike’s life while supporting charities close to many hearts.
The funds raised will be shared equally between the RNLI Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station and Prostate Cancer UK, supporting vital lifesaving services and ongoing research and care.
Organisers would like to express their thanks to everyone who took part in the day and helped make it such a success, as well as to those who generously contributed through donations and prizes for the raffle / auction.
Keith Richards said: “Gratitude is also extended to Aberystwyth Golf Club and the caterers for their support in hosting and helping deliver an enjoyable and memorable event.
“Special recognition goes to Mike’s family for their support and involvement, helping ensure the day was a fitting and meaningful tribute.
“The day stood as a testament to the strength of community spirit and the lasting impact of coming together for a good cause in memory of a much-loved man.”
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