This is the shocking moment three prisoners rush a child killer's cell where they murder him in cold blood.
CCTV footage shows Lee Newell, 57, Mark Fellows, 47, and David Taylor, 64, laughing and joking with each other around 4pm on November 4 2025, inside HMP Wakefield while they stalk their victim, Kyle Bevan, 33.
Then an hour and forty-five minutes later, they spot child murderer Bevan and casually follow him towards his cell on the fourth floor of the prison.
Bevan was serving a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 28 years for murdering his partner’s two-year-old daughter, Lola James, in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in 2020.
Chilling CCTV video then shows Newell stood outside his cell door before he rushes inside followed by Fellows and Taylor.
Taylor can been pulling an item from his waistband upon entry.
While inside the trio brutally attacked Bevan with makeshift weapons including a piece of metal taken from the back of a television and fashioned into a blade, a court heard.
Over a four minutes and 39 second period Bevan was stabbed more than 25 times to the neck and body, a crown court heard.
After they killed him the men positioned his body to make it look like he was asleep in bed.
Bevan was not discovered until the following morning when prison staff were tipped off by an inmate.
Further injuries were caused with another weapon while evidence showed that his heart and blood vessels were damaged and that he died from blood loss, a court was told.
Yesterday (18 June), all three men were found guilty of murdering Bevan by jurors at Leeds Crown Court.
The court heard Newell, Fellows and Taylor had no regular association with Bevan, who was classed as a “vulnerable prisoner” and would not usually go onto the fourth landing where his cell was located.
CCTV footage showed the three men together in the days leading up to the killing.
On the day of the murder, they were seen moving between cells on their landing before going together to the fourth floor shortly before the attack.
Bevan’s body was not discovered until a roll call the following morning at which point the prison went into ‘lockdown’.
Searches of the defendants’ cells found items with Bevan’s blood on them.
A piece of metal fashioned into a point was recovered and also contained his blood. Other items described as “makeshift weapons” were found in Taylor’s cell.
The jury found that the three defendants acted together and intended to kill Bevan or cause him serious harm.
Senior investigating officer, Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This was a premeditated brutal attack carried out inside a prison by three long-term inmates.
“Fellows, Taylor and Newell’s actions showed a complete disregard for life and for the rules designed to keep people safe in custody.
“By their very nature, prisons are designed to deny offenders of their liberty, but they also need to be environments that are kept safe from unlawful violence.
“Today’s verdicts ensure the continued safety of others by holding these dangerous individuals to account and ensuring they face the full weight of the law.
“It also underlines that serious offences committed in West Yorkshire’s prisons will be thoroughly investigated and robustly prosecuted."
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