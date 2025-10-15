CAVO and Job Centre Plus are teaming up to host a free Volunteering and Jobs Fair at Cardigan Guildhall Market on Thursday, 30 October.
This event is designed as a one-stop-shop for local residents, providing a direct link to employers, a variety of volunteering roles, and information about community projects happening in and around Cardigan.
Whether you're looking for a job, a fulfilling volunteer position, or just want to discover what's available in your local area, this fair has something for everyone. Attendees can get expert advice, practical tips, and support on a wide range of topics, including job hunting, training, and ways to make a positive impact on the community.
You'll find a variety of stalls offering a wealth of information. This includes details on local job vacancies, career guidance, and support for those returning to work or seeking new training opportunities. It's a fantastic chance to explore countless volunteering roles and learn about the local projects that are making a real difference.
The event will be held at Cardigan Guild Hall between 11am and 2pm on Thursday, 30 October.
