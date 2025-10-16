A Cardigan man has been handed a suspended jail sentence for being in possession of a lock knife behind a Cardigan pub.
Christopher Watkinson, of 25 Golwg y Castell, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Courts on 15 October.
The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a lock knife to the rear of Lamb Inn on Finch Square on 16 July this year.
Magistrates sentenced Watkinson to 12 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months.
The court heard that Watkinson had not committed any offences for 11 years, and decided to suspend the sentence as it would be “unjust to impose immediate custody.”
Watkinson must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.