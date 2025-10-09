Cardigan’s Mwldan will live stream Vincenzo Bellini's La Sonnambula on Tuesday, 21 October (6.45pm).
This production, presented by the Met Opera in association with the Royal Opera, features some of the most perfect and challenging melodies from the composer's brief career.
Nadine Sierra plays Amina, who sleepwalks her way into audiences’ hearts in Bellini’s poignant tale of love lost and found.
Rolando Villazón directs, retaining the opera’s original setting in the Swiss Alps but using its somnambulant plot to explore the emotional and psychological valleys of the mind.
Tenor Xabier Anduaga is Amina’s fiancé Elvino, and soprano Sydney Mancasola is her rival, Lisa.
Bass Alexander Vinogradov is Count Rodolfo.
Riccardo Frizza takes the podium for one of opera’s most ravishing works.
