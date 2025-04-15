Gwynedd police have presented cheques to Dyffryn and Talybont FC and Lle yn y Dre.
On 8 April, £200 was presented to Dyffryn and Talybont FC from Barmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team and North Wales Police PACT fund.
The money will go towards new training jackets for the under 7s team.
On 10 April PCSO Gareth visited Lle yn y Dre at the Dolgellau Free Library to present a cheque of £250 from the North Wales Police and Communities Trust to volunteers Gwenan and Danni.
Lle yn y Dre is supported by volunteers, Dolgellau Town Council and Gwynedd Council.
Held every Thursday (10am-1pm), it aims to provide the community with a warm indoor space in which to meet, chat and have a hot drink.