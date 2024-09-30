The Harlech Historical Society, now in its 26th year and supported by a friendly and enthusiastic membership, offers a warm welcome to its new season of monthly talks on the history of Harlech and North Wales.
It meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 7.30pm in Harlech Memorial Hall.
The society held the first meeting of its new programme on 10 September, at which Merfyn Tomos gave a fascinating illustrated talk, followed by a lively discussion, on the history of the Woollen Industry in Dolgellau. Merfyn, who until his retirement was the Meirionydd Archivist for Gwynedd Archives Service, will return on 10 December for the launch of his new publication, ‘The Book of Harlech’, an illustrated book which draws on the work of Anton Bantock.
The next meeting of the society will be held on 8 October when Dr Genevieve Tellier from North Wales Osteology will talk about The Llanbedr routeway and its wider prehistoric landscape context.
The talk will explore the archaeological evidence for a potential prehistoric routeway purported to extend from the coast at Llanbedr over to Trawsfynydd and beyond. This routeway is marked by the construction of a series of prehistoric monuments, such as burial cairns and standing stones. After exploring the physical and scientific evidence for the routeway, comparison will be drawn to other prehistoric routeways identified within Britain and will interpret the potential function of these groups of intriguing monuments and their significance within the prehistoric world.
Annual membership of the Harlech Historical Society is £15, or £3 per session. All talks are given through the medium of English.