The talk will explore the archaeological evidence for a potential prehistoric routeway purported to extend from the coast at Llanbedr over to Trawsfynydd and beyond. This routeway is marked by the construction of a series of prehistoric monuments, such as burial cairns and standing stones. After exploring the physical and scientific evidence for the routeway, comparison will be drawn to other prehistoric routeways identified within Britain and will interpret the potential function of these groups of intriguing monuments and their significance within the prehistoric world.